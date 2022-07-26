Torch rallies, road shows in Vellore, nearby districts for Chess Olympiad

On a wet day, torch rallies, cultural events, roadshows and a display of ivory made-chess pieces at government museums in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai were organised on Tuesday in connection with the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad that will be held at the port town of Mamallapuram from July 28. Streets, arterial roads and playgrounds were drenched due to heavy downpour in these districts the previous night. However, hundreds of school students, sport enthusiasts, vendors, petty traders, local councillors and government staff took part in the torch rally from 7.30 a.m. “We are excited about the Olympiad as everyone talks and shares ideas about the chess game,” said S. Rajesh, a student from Vellore. Key landmarks including Green Circle, underpasses on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 48), government buildings and intersections in Vellore were painted in black and white like a chess board for the upcoming event by the Vellore City Corporation. The Government Museum in the fort town has kept on display the ivory-made chess pieces in one of its galleries after many years. These chess pieces and the board were once used by Sri Vikrama Rajasingha, the last ruler of the Sri Lankan kingdom of Kandy before he was imprisoned inside Vellore fort by the British until his death in 1832. In neighbouring Ranipet, the torch rallies were taken to Arcot, Walajah, Thimiri, Sholinghur, Nemili before culminating the rally in Arakkonam railway station on Tuesday. Residents of respective towns joined the rally team that was led by Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian. In Tirupattur, chess competitions among students, residents and government staff were held and prizes were distributed. In Tiruvannamalai town, the Mada Streets were painted as chess boards. Drizzling continued in these districts. Ranipet, has received the highest rainfall of 260.9 mm, followed by Tiruvannamalai (255.1 mm) as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Among major towns, Sholinghur in Ranipet district received the highest rainfall of 107 mm, followed by Thandrampattu (59 mm) in Tiruvannamalai, Arakkonam (54 mm) in Ranipet.