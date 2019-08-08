‘ToR refusal for dam in line with SC judgment’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forests not to grant Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Mekedatu dam project. The EAC had turned down Karnataka’s proposal seeking ToR for the project after Tamil Nadu submitted objections to it.

Mr. Palaniswami said the decision was in line with the Supreme Court judgment on the sharing of Cauvery water, and that no one could go against the judgment.

“The Supreme Court has given a very clear judgment. It has said for 15 years, no one can file any case, build any dam, divert Cavuery water or store it...only the Cauvery Management Board can decide. No one needs to worry about the issue… nobody can overstep the SC judgment. Everyone has to abide by the judgment,” the Chief Minister said after launching the Kudimaramathu scheme in Tiruvallur district.

The Chief Minister said the government had set aside funds to the tune of ₹500 crore for desilting 1,829 lakes under the scheme. He said a movement to save every single drop of water would be undertaken intensively for a month.

“The water resources protection movement will be made into a people’s movement and an intensive campaign undertaken for a month,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said the State was facing a severe drought not seen in 40 years. “The Kudimaramathu scheme will help protect and recharge ground water,” he said.