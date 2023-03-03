- Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to interact with 250 women achievers.
- Over 10,000 country boat fishermen from 10 coastal hamlets of Tirunelveli district abstain from fishing on Friday in protest against mechanised boats carrying out fishing near the coast that often lead to high seas mishaps involving mechanised boats and country boats.
- Election to post of Narikudi panchayat chairman to be held today.
- Former MP and Director of Pondicherry University Ramadass flays BJP legislator for his inappropriate conduct at the recent convocation.
- Dancer-choreographer stages new production “The Blue Divine”, a multi-dimensional portraiture of Krishna, at the Pondicherry Heritage Festival.
- Kotturpuram Police, Chennai, registered a case against the organisers of fake doctorates at Anna University based on a complaint from retired judge Vallinayagam.
