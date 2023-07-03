July 03, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Heavy rains may lash parts of the State till July 6 under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Southwest monsoon covered the entire country on Sunday, six days ahead of schedule. Arts & Science Colleges to begin for first year students today. Village panchayat presidents in Perambalur district begin to install surveillance cameras in their respective villages heeding police advice under the Grama Kaaval scheme to help police in cracking crimes. Several infrastructures are to be launched costing ₹1 crore under the MLA constituency development fund in Mudichur panchayat. Prahlad Tipanya, a folk singer, who spreads the unifying message of mystic poet Kabir performs at three venues in Puducherry. Tirunelveli corporation council meeting. Weekly grievances redressal meet at Madurai Collectorate. The Minister of Forests, Dr. M. Mathiventhan is inaugurating completed project works in the Namakkal district

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

