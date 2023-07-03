- Heavy rains may lash parts of the State till July 6 under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Southwest monsoon covered the entire country on Sunday, six days ahead of schedule.
- Arts & Science Colleges to begin for first year students today.
- Village panchayat presidents in Perambalur district begin to install surveillance cameras in their respective villages heeding police advice under the Grama Kaaval scheme to help police in cracking crimes.
- Several infrastructures are to be launched costing ₹1 crore under the MLA constituency development fund in Mudichur panchayat.
- Prahlad Tipanya, a folk singer, who spreads the unifying message of mystic poet Kabir performs at three venues in Puducherry.
- Tirunelveli corporation council meeting.
- Weekly grievances redressal meet at Madurai Collectorate.
- The Minister of Forests, Dr. M. Mathiventhan is inaugurating completed project works in the Namakkal district
