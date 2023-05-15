Top T.N. news list today

May 15, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST

Here is a list of T.N. stories to look out for on May 15, 2023

Follow-up on the migrant workers' issue at Jedarpalayam in Namakkal District where a shed in a jaggery unit was set ablaze. CPM asks Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy to heed the signals from the Karnataka elections and come out of the NDA. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to address at a public meeting at Orathanadu in Thanjavur district. CM Stalin to open through video conference new buildings for Adi Dravida Welfare College and Adi Dravida Welfare School in Pudukottai district. He is also set to declare open the newly built fishing harbour at Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district through video conference. T.N. Governor R.N Ravi is addressing students of Mother Teresa Women's University, Kodaikanal. Forest personnel gear up for the Synchronised Elephant population estimation exercise scheduled to commence on Wednesday, over 40 forest beats in Hosur forest division will be tracked for the estimation exercise. Two drown in River Cauvery at Kodumudi. Puzhal Police arrested five persons for attacking a real estate businessman. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

