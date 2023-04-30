Top T.N. news list today

April 30, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

Here is a list of top Tamil Nadu news developments to look out for on April 30, 2023

Works to set up an elephant rehabilitation camp at Chadivayal near Coimbatore are under progress. Tiruchi City Police makes an assessment of isolated areas, those without lighting facilities and important junctions with sparse public movements in its limits to carry out patrolling in those places to prevent crimes. ‘Pattabishekam’ for Goddess Meenakshi to be performed. Minister I Periyasamy to preside over community baby shower in Dindigul. Three were held in connection with the electrocution of two boys during construction work at Government Arts College near Tiruchuli. TANSCHE has called for proposals from universities and government and self-financing colleges to hold national and international seminars. Jallikattu begins in Chatrapatti. Jallikattu at Iluppur in Pudukottai district. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

