September 07, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

CM M. K. Stalin and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari participate in the 75th anniversary of Ashok Leyland. NGT has directed the State and Union governments to file their replies on a case filed by Naam Tamilar Katchi against the construction of Kalaignar Pen Monument. CPM to stage a state-wide road and rail roko against Union government’s failures. State secretary Balakrishnan to lead the roko at Guindy Railway Station in Chennai. In the latest dean panel, 79 professors have relinquished the posts and five of the remaining 13 have expressed unwillingness as the Health dept seeks to fill the posts of 7 deans. Even as WRD begins to clean south Buckingham canal, residents want the removed weeds to be disposed immediately as it otherwise gets washed up till sea and polluted beach along ECR. An unidentified person trespassed into the house of late writer Jaykanthan’s house in KK Nagar and decamped with 28 sovereigns of gold jewellery. Pulianthope police arrested a couple for selling liquor illegally.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT