September 06, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Six of a family from Erode died in a road accident at Sankari in Salem district. In preparations for Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran’s anniversary, Ramanathapuram district police announced a series of directions including the closure of TASMAC, Sivaganga district collector also announced a holiday for Keeladi Museum. WRD is set to begin work near Porur Lake to improve channels in Gerugambakkam and Kolapakkam at a cost of ₹88 crore to mitigate floods. It plans interventions to tackle the NE monsoon. Chennai Metro Rail to start laying track along Poonamallee to Porur stretch in two weeks as the majority of the viaduct construction work has been completed. The Chennai police have arrested two persons who cheated a firm of ₹4.50 crore in the name of purchasing medical equipment. Puducherry Lt. Governor to unveil “Bharatha Matha” statue in Botanical Garden; open youth fest hosted by AIDS Control Society. Minister K.N. Nehru to inaugurate projects and lay stone for new projects in Coimbatore.

