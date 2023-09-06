- Six of a family from Erode died in a road accident at Sankari in Salem district.
- In preparations for Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran’s anniversary, Ramanathapuram district police announced a series of directions including the closure of TASMAC, Sivaganga district collector also announced a holiday for Keeladi Museum.
- WRD is set to begin work near Porur Lake to improve channels in Gerugambakkam and Kolapakkam at a cost of ₹88 crore to mitigate floods. It plans interventions to tackle the NE monsoon.
- Chennai Metro Rail to start laying track along Poonamallee to Porur stretch in two weeks as the majority of the viaduct construction work has been completed.
- The Chennai police have arrested two persons who cheated a firm of ₹4.50 crore in the name of purchasing medical equipment.
- Puducherry Lt. Governor to unveil “Bharatha Matha” statue in Botanical Garden; open youth fest hosted by AIDS Control Society.
- Minister K.N. Nehru to inaugurate projects and lay stone for new projects in Coimbatore.
