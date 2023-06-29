June 29, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Greater Chennai City Police launches Police Drone Unit. Despite various efforts taken by the Forest Department, use of country-made bombs by poachers remains unabated in Coimbatore district TNAU faculty express concern over start of B.Sc. Agriculture programme by deemed to be universities with sanction from UGC instead of ICAR. An application seeking GI tag for the famous Red Sanders has been filed. Chennai Corporation to launch capacity building and training for rag pickers to reduce pollution in city. Work to renovate Ekambaranathar temple in Kancheepuram begins at a cost of ₹19 crore. The plans include repairs to the Rajagopuram. Minister for Commercial Taxes Moorthy to inaugurate a new building for a Sub Resistor office in Tiruchi. A French national, a long-time resident of Auroville who headed a unit devoted to earth technologies, given “Leave India” notice, setting off a fresh round of recriminations between feuding factions in the township.

