- Greater Chennai City Police launches Police Drone Unit.
- Despite various efforts taken by the Forest Department, use of country-made bombs by poachers remains unabated in Coimbatore district
- TNAU faculty express concern over start of B.Sc. Agriculture programme by deemed to be universities with sanction from UGC instead of ICAR.
- An application seeking GI tag for the famous Red Sanders has been filed.
- Chennai Corporation to launch capacity building and training for rag pickers to reduce pollution in city.
- Work to renovate Ekambaranathar temple in Kancheepuram begins at a cost of ₹19 crore. The plans include repairs to the Rajagopuram.
- Minister for Commercial Taxes Moorthy to inaugurate a new building for a Sub Resistor office in Tiruchi.
- A French national, a long-time resident of Auroville who headed a unit devoted to earth technologies, given “Leave India” notice, setting off a fresh round of recriminations between feuding factions in the township.
