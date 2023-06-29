Top T.N. news developments today
Here is a list of top news developments to look out for from Tamil Nadu on June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST
The Greater Chennai City Police has launched a Police Drone Unit. File
| Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal
-
Greater Chennai City Police launches Police Drone Unit.
-
Despite various efforts taken by the Forest Department, use of country-made bombs by poachers remains unabated in Coimbatore district
-
TNAU faculty express concern over start of B.Sc. Agriculture programme by deemed to be universities with sanction from UGC instead of ICAR.
-
An application seeking GI tag for the famous Red Sanders has been filed.
-
Chennai Corporation to launch capacity building and training for rag pickers to reduce pollution in city.
-
Work to renovate Ekambaranathar temple in Kancheepuram begins at a cost of ₹19 crore. The plans include repairs to the Rajagopuram.
-
Minister for Commercial Taxes Moorthy to inaugurate a new building for a Sub Resistor office in Tiruchi.
-
A French national, a long-time resident of Auroville who headed a unit devoted to earth technologies, given “Leave India” notice, setting off a fresh round of recriminations between feuding factions in the township.
COMMents
SHARE