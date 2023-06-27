June 27, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Union Minister V.K. Singh to inspect some of the Smart City projects in Tamil Nadu. HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition seeking an extension of time to complete the trial in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case. TANUVAS to announce its admission process today. Spicejet suspends operations from Puducherry Airport till October 1. Case booked against 11 Dikshithars of Chidambaram Nataraja temple for obstructing HR and CE officials from discharging duty. Former Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy press meet. Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj to participate in various events today in Erode.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

