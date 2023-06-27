- Union Minister V.K. Singh to inspect some of the Smart City projects in Tamil Nadu.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition seeking an extension of time to complete the trial in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case.
- TANUVAS to announce its admission process today.
- Spicejet suspends operations from Puducherry Airport till October 1.
- Case booked against 11 Dikshithars of Chidambaram Nataraja temple for obstructing HR and CE officials from discharging duty.
- Former Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy press meet.
- Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj to participate in various events today in Erode.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT