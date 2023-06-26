- Merit list to be released for seats in engineering programmes offered under single window counselling.
- Kuruvai paddy is expected to be raised on about 6000 hectares in Tiruchi district this year.
- Labour department to hold talks with trade unions as the indefinite strike by corporation’s conservancy workers enters fourth day in Erode.
- The Greater Chennai City Police destroys a huge of quantity of ganja and other drugs.
- TNCC’s plan to celebrate former State unit president and prominent Dalit leader, Elayaperumal’s birth centenary, falls short as national congress leaders give it a miss.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition complaining about the dilapidated condition of a Primary Health Centre building in RS Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district.
- Corporation council meeting in Madurai.
- Salem Corporation monthly Council meeting on Monday.
- Rail users urge railway administration to ensure that Tamil finds a place in the name boards of the Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai expresses. The boards at present contain the name of the train in English, Hindi and Kannada.
- Coimbatore city police to conduct various awareness programmes to observe International Day against Drug Abuse.
- Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to issue recognitions to private schools in Coimbatore at an institute.
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman likely to visit Puducherry in the first week of July.
- Karaikal district administration makes arrangements to celebrate the upcoming Mangani festival in veneration of Karaikal Ammaiyar.
