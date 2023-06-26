June 26, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST

Merit list to be released for seats in engineering programmes offered under single window counselling. Kuruvai paddy is expected to be raised on about 6000 hectares in Tiruchi district this year. Labour department to hold talks with trade unions as the indefinite strike by corporation’s conservancy workers enters fourth day in Erode. The Greater Chennai City Police destroys a huge of quantity of ganja and other drugs. TNCC’s plan to celebrate former State unit president and prominent Dalit leader, Elayaperumal’s birth centenary, falls short as national congress leaders give it a miss. HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition complaining about the dilapidated condition of a Primary Health Centre building in RS Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district. Corporation council meeting in Madurai. Salem Corporation monthly Council meeting on Monday. Rail users urge railway administration to ensure that Tamil finds a place in the name boards of the Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai expresses. The boards at present contain the name of the train in English, Hindi and Kannada. Coimbatore city police to conduct various awareness programmes to observe International Day against Drug Abuse. Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to issue recognitions to private schools in Coimbatore at an institute. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman likely to visit Puducherry in the first week of July. Karaikal district administration makes arrangements to celebrate the upcoming Mangani festival in veneration of Karaikal Ammaiyar.

