June 19, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Heavy overnight rains lashed many parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts on Monday. Further thunderstorms and isolated heavy rains are expected to continue over 16 districts. Holiday declared for schools in Chennai and surrounding districts. TANGEDCO starts collecting additional security deposit from consumers as consumption tariff has increased. Thiruvalluvar University convocation, Vellore; Governor Ravi, Union MoS Gen. V.K. Singh, and Minister Ponmudi to take part. CM Stalin in Tiruvarur, no scheduled programme today; likely to inspect arrangements for the opening of Kalaignar memorial tomorrow. Minister S. Muthusamy to lay foundation stone for various projects in Erode city. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to inaugurate Vaazhndhu Kaatuvom project exhibition and buyer-seller meet in Tiruchi. Health Minister Ma. Subramaniam to lay the foundation for a new block at the Aranthangi GH and trauma and emergency ward at Tirumayam GH in Pudukottai district. Mango growers say they will boycott mankani festival protesting against denial of competitive prices. Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam to take charge as Puducherry Congress Committee chief in the presence of AICC in-charge for UT and Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

