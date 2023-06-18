June 18, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Tiruchi district rural police suspect excess consumption of liquor as the cause of death of two persons near Siruganur. Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to take part in a function organised by Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai in Pudukottai district to thank the Chief Minister for getting clearance from the Supreme Court for conducting Jallikattu. Ministers to lay foundation stone for new building for Sivakasi Corporation office. With colleges beginning the semester on Monday some autonomous colleges are fretting about the Tansche mandate they follow a uniform curriculum it has developed.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT