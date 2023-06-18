  1. Tiruchi district rural police suspect excess consumption of liquor as the cause of death of two persons near Siruganur.
  2. Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to take part in a function organised by Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai in Pudukottai district to thank the Chief Minister for getting clearance from the Supreme Court for conducting Jallikattu.
  3. Ministers to lay foundation stone for new building for Sivakasi Corporation office.
  4. With colleges beginning the semester on Monday some autonomous colleges are fretting about the Tansche mandate they follow a uniform curriculum it has developed.