- Tiruchi district rural police suspect excess consumption of liquor as the cause of death of two persons near Siruganur.
- Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to take part in a function organised by Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai in Pudukottai district to thank the Chief Minister for getting clearance from the Supreme Court for conducting Jallikattu.
- Ministers to lay foundation stone for new building for Sivakasi Corporation office.
- With colleges beginning the semester on Monday some autonomous colleges are fretting about the Tansche mandate they follow a uniform curriculum it has developed.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE