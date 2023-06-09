- CM Stalin to inspect desilting works in Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts, and likely to interact with journalists in Tiruchi after the inspection.
- Minister for Tourism Ramachandran to inaugurate refurbished Hotel Tamil Nadu in Tirunelveli; to inspect proposed site near Manimuthar Dam for biodiversity park.
- Thirumavalavan manages to get allies together to protest against the State government’s decision to seal the temple in Melpathi in Villupuram.
- The Cyber Crime Wing of Avadi Police arrested three persons for allegedly cheating several after luring them to invest in a Crypto Currency scheme.
- Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister to participate in passing out parade of 25th batch of police constables.
- LG/CM to participate in loan mela for street vendors in Puducherry.
- Tourists visiting the Shevaroyan temple at Yercaud are dumping waste on the ground near the temple, especially plastics.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT