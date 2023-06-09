  1. CM Stalin to inspect desilting works in Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts, and likely to interact with journalists in Tiruchi after the inspection.
  2. Minister for Tourism Ramachandran to inaugurate refurbished Hotel Tamil Nadu in Tirunelveli; to inspect proposed site near Manimuthar Dam for biodiversity park.
  3. Thirumavalavan manages to get allies together to protest against the State government’s decision to seal the temple in Melpathi in Villupuram.
  4. The Cyber Crime Wing of Avadi Police arrested three persons for allegedly cheating several after luring them to invest in a Crypto Currency scheme.
  5. Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister to participate in passing out parade of 25th batch of police constables.
  6. LG/CM to participate in loan mela for street vendors in Puducherry.
  7. Tourists visiting the Shevaroyan temple at Yercaud are dumping waste on the ground near the temple, especially plastics.