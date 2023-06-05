June 05, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

Special teams of the Tiruchi Rural Police and the Railway Protection Force assist the Government Railway Police in apprehending the culprits who had placed a couple of lorry tyres on the railway track near Tiruchi which led to the detention of an express train that hit the tyres recently. Governor R.N. Ravi to speak at Conference for Vice Chancellors in Ooty. Wild elephant Arikompan spotted at Chinna Ovulapuram in Theni district. Forests Minister M. Mathiventhan to launch Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission. Police rescued four members of a family from a fire accident that erupted on the first floor of their house in Ashok Nagar, Chennai. Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu to speak on the need for rural economic growth at Shrimati Indira Gandhi College. Launch of Green Buds initiative in Coimbatore which aims to recycle cigarette butts. A demonstration is to be staged in Bhavanisagar urging the government to take steps to prevent River Bhavani from being polluted. Strong winds bring down several electric posts in the Aruppukottai area. Minister for Public Health Ma. Subramanian to lay foundation stone for Government Hospital at Valliyoor and inaugurate PET scan at Tirunelveli medical college hospital.

