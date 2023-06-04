June 04, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

In February this year, a senior railway official had flagged the issue of the faulty signalling system which is now suspected to be the cause of the tragic train accident in South Eastern Railway on June 2, 2023, that left about 288 passengers dead and over 900 injured. A total of 66 stranded passengers of Train No 12841 Shalimar-Dr MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express reached Chennai by special train on Sunday. Five persons including two children killed in a road accident on Bengaluru highway in Kancheepuram. Coimbatore Corporation starts removing hoardings in the city. Union Minister, L. Murugan press meet in Udhagamandalam. Governor, R.N. Ravi in the Nilgiris. Transport Department concludes inspection of about 1,000 buses of educational institutions ahead of reopening of schools in Puducherry. Theni district to get its first direct train services to Chennai from June 15.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

