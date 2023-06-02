June 02, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

The police arrested a sub-contractor in connection with the death of three people while erecting a hoarding in Coimbatore. I-T search at premises of acquaintances of Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji enters eighth day in Karur. Tiruchi Rural Police arrests 15 persons in connection with a group clash during a temple festival at Varatharajapuram village a couple of days ago. HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure adequate infrastructure at the markets in Madurai.. 7 special teams, each led by Special Tahsildars, formed in the Kanniyakumari district to check transportation of illegally quarried minerals and overloading. SFI, AIDWA to stage rail roko protesting against sexual assault of wrestlers. Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers Association urges Lt. Governor to constitute a Board of Governors at PTU.

