- The police arrested a sub-contractor in connection with the death of three people while erecting a hoarding in Coimbatore.
- I-T search at premises of acquaintances of Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji enters eighth day in Karur.
- Tiruchi Rural Police arrests 15 persons in connection with a group clash during a temple festival at Varatharajapuram village a couple of days ago.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure adequate infrastructure at the markets in Madurai..
- 7 special teams, each led by Special Tahsildars, formed in the Kanniyakumari district to check transportation of illegally quarried minerals and overloading.
- SFI, AIDWA to stage rail roko protesting against sexual assault of wrestlers.
- Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers Association urges Lt. Governor to constitute a Board of Governors at PTU.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE