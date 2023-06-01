June 01, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are set to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on June 1. Chennai corporation has established 160 reduce reuse recycle centres as part of the My Life My City campaign which will end on June 5. Clothes, shoes and plastic are taken to these centres. The number of tourists who visited the Nilgiris this year was significantly higher than the last few years, providing a much needed fillip for the tourism sector in the district. Man sentenced to 13 years jail by Dharmapuri court in POCSO case. Cuddalore consumer forum orders private hospital to pay ₹5 lakh in compensation for deficiency in service. Banned tobacco products weighing over 50 kg illegally stocked in a house at Tiruchi seized. Food Safety officials also confiscate six mobile phones from the house owner who has been handed over to the police for initiating further legal action. Villianur temple car festival today. Water to be released from Periyar Dam for irrigating Cumbum Valley. Lt. Governor to felicitate robotic surgery team at JIPMER.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT