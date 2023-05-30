May 30, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST

Minister of Transport S.S. Sivasankar will distribute monetary benefits to retired TNSTC staff and address the media on May 30. TN Assurance Committee visits Madurai. Fishermen from Pulicat to beyond Thiruvanmiyur have urged the Chief Minister to rename Tiruvottiyur high road after north Chennai’s famous physician, Dr. Jayachandran. He was a resident of Royapuram and people, especially those from the fishing community flocked to him for treatment. Chennai Corporation council meeting on May 30. In Puducherry, Centac plans to complete first round of counselling for Non- NEET professional course admission by end of next month. NLCIL inks MoU with public sector enterprise WAPCOS under Jal Shakti Ministry for collaborative technical services in hydro power projects. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru participating in the Salem district DMK executive meeting today. Ministers P. Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to distribute pension benefits to retired TNSTC employees and also inaugurate an Air Conditioned waiting hall for drivers and conductors at the bus depot in Pudur. Councillors of W. Pudupatti town panchayat revolt against Woman Chairperson belonging to DMK.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT