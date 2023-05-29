May 29, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

ISRO’s GSLV F12/NVS–01 will take off from the second launch pad at Sathish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle mission is designed to deploy the NVS–01 navigation satellite weighing about 2,232 kilograms. BJP press meets on nine years completion of Modi government and its achievements—Union Minister Jitendra Singh to participate in Chennai. IT searches at the premises of Minister Senthilbalaji’s acquaintances continue in Karur for the fourth consecutive day. AIADMK cadre to stage demonstrations demanding the resignation of CM Stalin for the deteriorating law and order in the State, multiple deaths in the recent hooch tragedies and large scale corruption. Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan to inspect fish landing centres at Kottaipattinam, Jagadapattinam, Pudhukudi and North Ammapattinam coastal villages in Pudukottai district. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian is inaugurating a blood bank at Kolli Hills and additional buildings for primary health centres on Monday. An elderly shop owner sleeping outside his shop murdered by unknown persons in Minjur. Property worth ₹15 crore belonging to Pandiamman temple retrieved

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

