- The synchronised elephant census begins in Forest Divisions in Tamil Nadu.
- A research scholar was trampled by a wild elephant on the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History campus near Coimbatore late on Tuesday.
- Man asphyxiated while cleaning a septic tank in a tannery unit in Ranipet Sipcot.
- Tenders have been called for the Construction of a ROB on Puduvayal Pulicat road in lieu of existing LC No. 26 at in between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai Railway Stations.
- The Forest Department warns people against stopping vehicles and taking selfies in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.
- Camera trap placed in T.N. Palayam forest range to identify the animal that killed cattle.
- The GRP seized more than 120 kgs of Ganja and narcotic drugs during a fortnight raid starting on May 1.
- Inauguration of completed and foundation stone laying for infrastructure at PHCs and Government hospitals in Papanasam and Kumbakonam taluks by Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian.
- Former Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy press meet.
