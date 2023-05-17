Top T.N. news developments today

May 17, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Here is a list of top news developments to look out for Tamil Nadu on May 17, 2023

The synchronised elephant census begins in Forest Divisions in Tamil Nadu. A research scholar was trampled by a wild elephant on the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History campus near Coimbatore late on Tuesday. Man asphyxiated while cleaning a septic tank in a tannery unit in Ranipet Sipcot. Tenders have been called for the Construction of a ROB on Puduvayal Pulicat road in lieu of existing LC No. 26 at in between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai Railway Stations. The Forest Department warns people against stopping vehicles and taking selfies in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. Camera trap placed in T.N. Palayam forest range to identify the animal that killed cattle. The GRP seized more than 120 kgs of Ganja and narcotic drugs during a fortnight raid starting on May 1. Inauguration of completed and foundation stone laying for infrastructure at PHCs and Government hospitals in Papanasam and Kumbakonam taluks by Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian. Former Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy press meet. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

