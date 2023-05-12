Top T.N. news developments today

May 12, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Here is a list of top news developments from Tamil Nadu to look out for today

The first synchronised elephant population estimation will be conducted from May 17 to 19 in the southern States, including 465 blocks in 25 forest divisions in Tamil Nadu. Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran, the Nilgiris MP A. Raja and Collector SP Amrith inaugurate the spices show at Gudalur. Three day Dog show begins at Ooty. Two persons held with venison meat in Palacode forest range of Dharmapuri. Jallikattu at Sevalur in Tiruchi district, Veeranampatti in Pudukottai district and Kulathur in Perambalur district. Four persons died in an accident when a TNSTC bus hits a two-wheeler near Sirkazhi in the Mayiladuthurai district. Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras to speak at the convocation of National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur. The Central Crime Branch has booked over 260 cases for white-collar crimes including 80 cyber crimes and arrested 221 suspects in the last four months. Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to chair review meeting on functioning of JIPMER. Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to inaugurate Department of Emergency Medicine at PIMS.

