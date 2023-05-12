- The first synchronised elephant population estimation will be conducted from May 17 to 19 in the southern States, including 465 blocks in 25 forest divisions in Tamil Nadu.
- Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran, the Nilgiris MP A. Raja and Collector SP Amrith inaugurate the spices show at Gudalur.
- Three day Dog show begins at Ooty.
- Two persons held with venison meat in Palacode forest range of Dharmapuri.
- Jallikattu at Sevalur in Tiruchi district, Veeranampatti in Pudukottai district and Kulathur in Perambalur district.
- Four persons died in an accident when a TNSTC bus hits a two-wheeler near Sirkazhi in the Mayiladuthurai district.
- Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras to speak at the convocation of National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur.
- The Central Crime Branch has booked over 260 cases for white-collar crimes including 80 cyber crimes and arrested 221 suspects in the last four months.
- Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to chair review meeting on functioning of JIPMER.
- Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to inaugurate Department of Emergency Medicine at PIMS.
