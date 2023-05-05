Top T.N. news developments today

May 05, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST

Here is a list of top Tamil Nadu news developments today

TMMK and SDPI to stage protest against the screening on the movie The Kerala Story. Movement of Karuppan elephant continue to be monitored in Erode district. Thousands of devotees throng the Vaigai River to catch a glimpse of Lord Kallazhagar in Madurai. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to take part in Global Handwashing Day in Erode. Environment Minister Meyyanathan to inaugurate copra procurement for the season in Pudukkottai district. Cinephiles and literature enthusiasts bond over a conversation at Alliance Francaise, Puducherry, on film adaptations of books, keeping the “Life of Pi”, either genre of which is deeply connected to the city, as a reference point. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.