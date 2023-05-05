  1. TMMK and SDPI to stage protest against the screening on the movie The Kerala Story.
  2. Movement of Karuppan elephant continue to be monitored in Erode district.
  3. Thousands of devotees throng the Vaigai River to catch a glimpse of Lord Kallazhagar in Madurai.
  4. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to take part in Global Handwashing Day in Erode.
  5. Environment Minister Meyyanathan to inaugurate copra procurement for the season in Pudukkottai district.
  6. Cinephiles and literature enthusiasts bond over a conversation at Alliance Francaise, Puducherry, on film adaptations of books, keeping the “Life of Pi”, either genre of which is deeply connected to the city, as a reference point.