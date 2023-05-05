- TMMK and SDPI to stage protest against the screening on the movie The Kerala Story.
- Movement of Karuppan elephant continue to be monitored in Erode district.
- Thousands of devotees throng the Vaigai River to catch a glimpse of Lord Kallazhagar in Madurai.
- Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to take part in Global Handwashing Day in Erode.
- Environment Minister Meyyanathan to inaugurate copra procurement for the season in Pudukkottai district.
- Cinephiles and literature enthusiasts bond over a conversation at Alliance Francaise, Puducherry, on film adaptations of books, keeping the “Life of Pi”, either genre of which is deeply connected to the city, as a reference point.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE