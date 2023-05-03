Top T.N. news developments today

May 03, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST

Here is a list of top Tamil Nadu new developments on May 3, 2023

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan to review the progress of works to set up an elephant rehabilitation centre at Chadivayal in Coimbatore district. The idol wing CID police inspect the Veeratteswarar temple at Korukkai in Mayiladuthurai district as a urchavar statue is believed to have been stolen from the temple several years ago. CPM led by K. Balakrishnan and Dilli Babu to stage a protest demonstration in Denkanikottai over caste atrocities and honour killings in Krishnagiri, followed by press meet. Car festival of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple to be held. Lord Kallazhagar to leave his Abode towards Madurai city. Elaborate security arrangements were made for Lord Kallazhagar entry into Vaigai river. A three year old boy drowns while he was playing outside his house in a pond in Tiruttani. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

