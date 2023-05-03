- Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan to review the progress of works to set up an elephant rehabilitation centre at Chadivayal in Coimbatore district.
- The idol wing CID police inspect the Veeratteswarar temple at Korukkai in Mayiladuthurai district as a urchavar statue is believed to have been stolen from the temple several years ago.
- CPM led by K. Balakrishnan and Dilli Babu to stage a protest demonstration in Denkanikottai over caste atrocities and honour killings in Krishnagiri, followed by press meet.
- Car festival of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple to be held.
- Lord Kallazhagar to leave his Abode towards Madurai city. Elaborate security arrangements were made for Lord Kallazhagar entry into Vaigai river.
- A three year old boy drowns while he was playing outside his house in a pond in Tiruttani.
