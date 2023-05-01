  1. Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hosts ‘Maharastra Divas’ and ‘Gujarat Divas’ at Raj Nivas.
  2. In the first salvo against the decision to grant two hours permission to women for Friday poojas, CPM says the move smacks of communal pandering by the NDA government in Puducherry.
  3. Minister I. Periyasamy to preside over Grama Sabha meetings to be held in Siluvathur village in view of May Day.
  4. “Digvijayam” ceremony to be held at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple.
  5. Avadi police foul bid to rob a bank atm in pothur.
  6. Perambalur Police reach out to villages to drive home the message of child safety and to thwart child marriages.
  7. Tiruchi Corporation begins desilting stormwater drain channels in the city.