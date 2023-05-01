- Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hosts ‘Maharastra Divas’ and ‘Gujarat Divas’ at Raj Nivas.
- In the first salvo against the decision to grant two hours permission to women for Friday poojas, CPM says the move smacks of communal pandering by the NDA government in Puducherry.
- Minister I. Periyasamy to preside over Grama Sabha meetings to be held in Siluvathur village in view of May Day.
- “Digvijayam” ceremony to be held at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple.
- Avadi police foul bid to rob a bank atm in pothur.
- Perambalur Police reach out to villages to drive home the message of child safety and to thwart child marriages.
- Tiruchi Corporation begins desilting stormwater drain channels in the city.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE