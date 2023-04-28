Top T.N. news developments today

April 28, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Here is a list of T.N. news developments to look out for today

A gang hurls a country bomb on the car in which a BJP panchayat president was travelling on National Highway 44 near Chennai and murdered him near Sriperumbudur. Ponniyin Selvan 2 releases to positive review from fans on social media. T.N. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is in New Delhi to invite President to the inauguration of Kalaignar Hospital in Chennai in June. Chennai Corporation Council Meeting. The Economic Offences Wing registered cases against seven non-banking companies in the last six months and arrested their directors including BJP functionaries in the last six months. Campaign to create awareness on Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), Promote Millets and Backyard Kitchen Gardens among students, farmers and BMC members organised by National Biodiversity Authority. Fishermen to stage demonstration in Rameswaram. Read mrore news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

