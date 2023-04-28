  1. A gang hurls a country bomb on the car in which a BJP panchayat president was travelling on National Highway 44 near Chennai and murdered him near Sriperumbudur.
  2. Ponniyin Selvan 2 releases to positive review from fans on social media.
  3. T.N. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is in New Delhi to invite President to the inauguration of Kalaignar Hospital in Chennai in June.
  4. Chennai Corporation Council Meeting.   
  5. The Economic Offences Wing registered cases against seven non-banking companies in the last six months and arrested their directors including BJP functionaries in the last six months.
  6. Campaign to create awareness on Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), Promote Millets and Backyard Kitchen Gardens among students, farmers and BMC members organised by National Biodiversity Authority.
  7. Fishermen to stage demonstration in Rameswaram.