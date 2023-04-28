- A gang hurls a country bomb on the car in which a BJP panchayat president was travelling on National Highway 44 near Chennai and murdered him near Sriperumbudur.
- Ponniyin Selvan 2 releases to positive review from fans on social media.
- T.N. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is in New Delhi to invite President to the inauguration of Kalaignar Hospital in Chennai in June.
- Chennai Corporation Council Meeting.
- The Economic Offences Wing registered cases against seven non-banking companies in the last six months and arrested their directors including BJP functionaries in the last six months.
- Campaign to create awareness on Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), Promote Millets and Backyard Kitchen Gardens among students, farmers and BMC members organised by National Biodiversity Authority.
- Fishermen to stage demonstration in Rameswaram.
