Top T.N. news developments today

April 26, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Here is a list of top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Murdered VAO's body to be handed over today 200 words. All-party protest against move by Kerala to construct a barrage across Siruvani river. Follow up on the murder of a minor girl in the Nilgiris. Pwd has completed nearly 90% of the project to construct govt multi super speciality hospital in the Guindy campus. Work is set to be over in a month. The Southern Railway has increased the seats for physically challenged persons in all classes of trains. Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has given nod for Textile firm. Dollar Industries Ltd. to set up a 4 MWhr Battery Energy Storage System powered by their allied 2 MW Solar Power Plant in Dindigul, first of its kind in the State. Bus shelters across the city have a long way to go before achieving comfort and functionality. Some bus stops don't have shelters forcing commuters to wait in the sun and on their feet.

