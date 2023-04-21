Top T.N. news developments today

April 21, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments today

The budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is to conclude today with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s reply to the debate on grants for Home Department. Despite the Election Commission’s decision to recognise Edappadi K. Palaniswami as general secretary of the AIADMK, former coordinator O. Panneerselvam’s camp makes arrangements for Tiruchi to meet using party names and flags. Tourism Department to begin development works at the Danish Fort at Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district. Tangedco increases deposit amount for consumers in corporation areas for underground cable works. With Krishna water release in May and available resources in reservoirs, Chennai Metrowater plans to maintain the same amount of daily water supply this summer. If there is an increase in water demand, there are plans to increase supply from desalination plants. Former RBI Governor to deliver the inaugural address at an event Honouring and Celebrating the 90th birth anniversary of renowned economist C. Rangarajan at Madras School of Economics Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.