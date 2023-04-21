- The budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is to conclude today with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s reply to the debate on grants for Home Department.
- Despite the Election Commission’s decision to recognise Edappadi K. Palaniswami as general secretary of the AIADMK, former coordinator O. Panneerselvam’s camp makes arrangements for Tiruchi to meet using party names and flags.
- Tourism Department to begin development works at the Danish Fort at Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district.
- Tangedco increases deposit amount for consumers in corporation areas for underground cable works.
- With Krishna water release in May and available resources in reservoirs, Chennai Metrowater plans to maintain the same amount of daily water supply this summer. If there is an increase in water demand, there are plans to increase supply from desalination plants.
- Former RBI Governor to deliver the inaugural address at an event Honouring and Celebrating the 90th birth anniversary of renowned economist C. Rangarajan at Madras School of Economics
