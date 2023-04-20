- Demand for grants for Departments of Home and Fire Services to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.
- Coimbatore Corporation to tie up with Tata Power to instal EV charging points in the city.
- Manager of a financial firm in Tiruppur among three arrested for scam carried out over last four years by replacing unclaimed pledged jewellery to the extent of nearly 300 soveriegns with fake ornaments.
- Federation of Pudukottai Medium and Small Scale Enterprises to meet Collector and present a memorandum seeking reduction in power tariff.
- Aavin launches ice cream vending push carts. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin participates.
- Congress protest in Mylapore against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP.
