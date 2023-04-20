  1. Demand for grants for Departments of Home and Fire Services to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.
  2. Coimbatore Corporation to tie up with Tata Power to instal EV charging points in the city.
  3. Manager of a financial firm in Tiruppur among three arrested for scam carried out over last four years by replacing unclaimed pledged jewellery to the extent of nearly 300 soveriegns with fake ornaments.
  4. Federation of Pudukottai Medium and Small Scale Enterprises to meet Collector and present a memorandum seeking reduction in power tariff.
  5. Aavin launches ice cream vending push carts. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin participates.
  6. Congress protest in Mylapore against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP.