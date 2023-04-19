Top T.N. news developments today

April 19, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments to look out for on April 19, 2023

Demand for grants for Departments of Tourism, HR&CE, Finance, HRD and Pensions to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited starts removing its oil pipelines from Pattinamcherry off the Nagapattinam coast following a recent oil spillage. T.N. Governor to visit memorials of Immanuel Sekaran and Muthuramalinga Thevar in Ramanathapuram. Seven tribal settlements in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve get community rights under the Forest Rights Act. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development to deliver the inaugural address at CII Dakshin 2023, South India Media and Entertainment Summit. Pudicherry LG hosts Iftar party. NLCIL gets top star rating from Coal Ministry. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.