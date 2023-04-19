  1. Demand for grants for Departments of Tourism, HR&CE, Finance, HRD and Pensions to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.
  2. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited starts removing its oil pipelines from Pattinamcherry off the Nagapattinam coast following a recent oil spillage.
  3. T.N. Governor to visit memorials of Immanuel Sekaran and Muthuramalinga Thevar in Ramanathapuram.
  4. Seven tribal settlements in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve get community rights under the Forest Rights Act.
  5. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development to deliver the inaugural address at CII Dakshin 2023, South India Media and Entertainment Summit. 
  6. Pudicherry LG hosts Iftar party.
  7. NLCIL gets top star rating from Coal Ministry.