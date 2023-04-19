- Demand for grants for Departments of Tourism, HR&CE, Finance, HRD and Pensions to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.
- Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited starts removing its oil pipelines from Pattinamcherry off the Nagapattinam coast following a recent oil spillage.
- T.N. Governor to visit memorials of Immanuel Sekaran and Muthuramalinga Thevar in Ramanathapuram.
- Seven tribal settlements in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve get community rights under the Forest Rights Act.
- Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development to deliver the inaugural address at CII Dakshin 2023, South India Media and Entertainment Summit.
- Pudicherry LG hosts Iftar party.
- NLCIL gets top star rating from Coal Ministry.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT