Top T.N. news developments today

April 17, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:47 am IST

Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments to look out for on April 17, 2023

Demand for grants for Departments of Social Welfare and Differently Abled Welfare to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today. Ambasamudram custodial torture issue: Victims likely to appear before inquiry officer P. Amudha IAS. 22 panchaloha idols unearthed in a temple at Sattanadhapuram near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district. Two woman warders were attacked by foreign inmates at Special Prison for Women as they recovered mobile phones from them. The Government of Tamil Nadu will be signing an MoU today with a Taiwan-based firm. CM M.K. Stalin to sign MoU. Intra-party feud in the BJP in Ramanathapuram district again surfaces with unidentified persons attacking the residence of newly appointed district president, SP visits the spot last night. Extra manpower was drawn from four districts to augment security strength for the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman temple car festival scheduled on Tuesday anticipating a heavy turnout of devotees to the shrine. Puducherry Health department ramps up testing for COVID-19. Indian Coast Guard seizes 105 kg of sea cucumber in Ramnad district.

