- Demand for grants for Departments of Social Welfare and Differently Abled Welfare to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.
- Ambasamudram custodial torture issue: Victims likely to appear before inquiry officer P. Amudha IAS.
- 22 panchaloha idols unearthed in a temple at Sattanadhapuram near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district.
- Two woman warders were attacked by foreign inmates at Special Prison for Women as they recovered mobile phones from them.
- The Government of Tamil Nadu will be signing an MoU today with a Taiwan-based firm. CM M.K. Stalin to sign MoU.
- Intra-party feud in the BJP in Ramanathapuram district again surfaces with unidentified persons attacking the residence of newly appointed district president, SP visits the spot last night.
- Extra manpower was drawn from four districts to augment security strength for the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman temple car festival scheduled on Tuesday anticipating a heavy turnout of devotees to the shrine.
- Puducherry Health department ramps up testing for COVID-19.
- Indian Coast Guard seizes 105 kg of sea cucumber in Ramnad district.
