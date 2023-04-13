Top T.N. news developments today

April 13, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments to look out for on April 13, 2023

Demand for grants for Departments of Backward Classes, Environment & Forests, and Housing to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today. Minister of State for Defence Ajai Bhatti to issue appointment orders to recruits in various central government departments at the Rozgar Mela in Tiruchi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address through video conference. IIT Madras director restrains a professor from visiting his lab until the investigation into the suicide by a research scholar is completed. Around 40 field staff of the Forest Department are trying to put out a forest fire near Coimbatore. Consul General, The Consulate-General of Japan, Chennai, Taga Masayuki, to speak on ‘Japanese Bilateral Trade and Investments in Coimbatore’. Jallikattu at Vamban in Pudukottai district. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.