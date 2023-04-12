Top T.N. news developments today

April 12, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments to look out for on April 12, 2023

HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear a PIL petition seeking a CBI probe into the Vengaivayal incident in Pudukkottai district. Jallikattu events at Maravamadurai and Raapoosal villages in Pudukottai district. Mercury level in the State is likely to go up by a few notches this week as dry weather sets in from today. T.N. has received bountiful summer showers so far with 52% surplus rains. Core engineering programmes will continue to hold sway despite the craze for CSE and IT say industry observers. Tiruvallur police arrest husband and mother for the death of a 27-year-old woman. MSMEs to stage protests across the State on April 20 demanding reduction in power tariff. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

