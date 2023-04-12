- HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear a PIL petition seeking a CBI probe into the Vengaivayal incident in Pudukkottai district.
- Jallikattu events at Maravamadurai and Raapoosal villages in Pudukottai district.
- Mercury level in the State is likely to go up by a few notches this week as dry weather sets in from today. T.N. has received bountiful summer showers so far with 52% surplus rains.
- Core engineering programmes will continue to hold sway despite the craze for CSE and IT say industry observers.
- Tiruvallur police arrest husband and mother for the death of a 27-year-old woman.
- MSMEs to stage protests across the State on April 20 demanding reduction in power tariff.
