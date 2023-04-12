  1. HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear a PIL petition seeking a CBI probe into the Vengaivayal incident in Pudukkottai district.
  2. Jallikattu events at Maravamadurai and Raapoosal villages in Pudukottai district. 
  3. Mercury level in the State is likely to go up by a few notches this week as dry weather sets in from today. T.N. has received bountiful summer showers so far with 52% surplus rains.
  4. Core engineering programmes will continue to hold sway despite the craze for CSE and IT say industry observers.
  5. Tiruvallur police arrest husband and mother for the death of a 27-year-old woman.
  6. MSMEs to stage protests across the State on April 20 demanding reduction in power tariff.