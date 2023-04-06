HamberMenu
Top T.N. news developments today

Here is a list of news developments to look out for from Tamil Nadu on April 6, 2023

April 06, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
1. Class 10 public exams begin for students across Tamil Nadu.

2. Demand for grants for Departments of Industry, MSMEs, Food and Tamil Development to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.

3. CM to inaugurate through video conference second phase of excavation in Thulukkarpatti in Tirunelveli district & in Keeladi.

4. NGT directs State to form a permanent monitoring mechanism for vehicles transporting solid waste.

5. Three from Ramanathapuram district held by SL Navy personnel in midsea. Searches revealed that they were smuggling oil extracted from ganja leaves weighing 92.5 kgs.

6. AIADMK functionary arrested in Vellore for defaming Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on social media platforms.

7. Jallikattu begins in Mangnampatti and Thenimalai villages in Pudukottai district.

8. CM to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Amavasai Mandapam at Samayapuram Sri Mariamman Temple through video conference from Chennai.

