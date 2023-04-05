  1. Ten buses were damaged in stone pelting in various parts of the Kanniyakumari district last night after Congress and BJP cadres were arrested.
  2. Ambasamudram custodial torture: Inspectors of Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, and Vickramasingapuram Police Stations placed in Vacancy Reserve.
  3. Madurai District Cyber Crime Police to produce Manish Kashyap before Judicial Magistrate I in Madurai and seek an extension of custody. Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber from Bihar has been accused of spreading fake videos about Bihar migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu.
  4. Demand for grants for Departments of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.
  5. Tamil Nadu plans to borrow ₹24,000 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24.
  6. NIA is likely to take over the probe into the recent murder of a BJP functionary in Puducherry.
  7. Former Puducherry MP Ramadass calls for reconstitution of State backward classes commission.