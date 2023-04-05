Top T.N. news developments today

April 05, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Here is a list of news developments to look out for from Tamil Nadu on April 5, 2023

Ten buses were damaged in stone pelting in various parts of the Kanniyakumari district last night after Congress and BJP cadres were arrested. Ambasamudram custodial torture: Inspectors of Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, and Vickramasingapuram Police Stations placed in Vacancy Reserve. Madurai District Cyber Crime Police to produce Manish Kashyap before Judicial Magistrate I in Madurai and seek an extension of custody. Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber from Bihar has been accused of spreading fake videos about Bihar migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu. Demand for grants for Departments of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today. Tamil Nadu plans to borrow ₹24,000 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24. NIA is likely to take over the probe into the recent murder of a BJP functionary in Puducherry. Former Puducherry MP Ramadass calls for reconstitution of State backward classes commission. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

