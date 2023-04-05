- Ten buses were damaged in stone pelting in various parts of the Kanniyakumari district last night after Congress and BJP cadres were arrested.
- Ambasamudram custodial torture: Inspectors of Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, and Vickramasingapuram Police Stations placed in Vacancy Reserve.
- Madurai District Cyber Crime Police to produce Manish Kashyap before Judicial Magistrate I in Madurai and seek an extension of custody. Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber from Bihar has been accused of spreading fake videos about Bihar migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu.
- Demand for grants for Departments of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.
- Tamil Nadu plans to borrow ₹24,000 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24.
- NIA is likely to take over the probe into the recent murder of a BJP functionary in Puducherry.
- Former Puducherry MP Ramadass calls for reconstitution of State backward classes commission.
